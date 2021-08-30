Virginia Beach man sentenced to 17 years in fatal 2019 shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man arrested in the fatal shooting of another man in 2019 has been sentenced to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty.
Then-28-year-old Ditron Laquay Thigpen was arrested in connection to the murder of 40-year-old Sherman Lydell Lane.
The shooting happened at around 1 a.m. on a Saturday morning in October of 2019 in the 1000 block of Atlantis Drive.
When officers got to the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. EMS crews provided first aid to the victim, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Thigpen was later arrested and charged with murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
During a recent court hearing, Thigpen pleaded a guilty plea for all charges. He was sentenced to 63 years with 46 years suspended which means he will serve 17 years.
