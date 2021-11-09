Virginia Beach man sentenced to 15 years for shooting former wife’s mother in 2018

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man from Virginia Beach has been sentenced to 15 years after a judge found him guilty of shooting his former wife’s mother in 2018.

According to court documents, the shooting occurred on August 2, 2018, when the victim came home to her townhouse. When she came in, she realized the lights were not working and it was all dark.

The power was actually cut on the outside of the home.

As she went further into the house, officials say the victim saw the silhouette of a man, 30-year-old Bradley Jay Brown, who began to shoot her with a handgun.

The victim ran down the hallway and locked herself in a bathroom of the house as Brown continued firing throughout the home. The victim screamed for help and banged on the wall to alert a neighbor who ultimately called 911.

When police got to the scene, Brown had already left and the victim was out from the home. She sustained a bullet in her arm. The injury resulted in significant impairment through nerve damage, and she is still unable to fully utilize her arm and hand as she could prior to the shooting.

Police say the victim identified Brown as a potential suspect. Brown, at the time, was married to the victim’s daughter and there had been prior disagreements exchanged between the two.

Brown was later stopped by police near the victim’s home and questioned about why he was there. Officers also recovered numerous shell casings throughout the victim’s home.



Meanwhile, Brown’s roommate called the police to tell them that he discovered a handgun under his TV stand that was not previously there. Investigators sent the handgun and the spent shell casings from the crime scene to the Department of Forensic Science (DFS) for analysis who then determined that the casings were fired from that weapon.

Brown’s hands were also tested for gunshot primer residue, and the lab determined that the primer residue was present on his hands.

Brown was arrested on multiple charges including:

Aggravated malicious wounding

Burglary at tighttime with a deadly weapon

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Possession of a weapon/ammunition/explosive by a convicted felon

Larceny of a firearm, discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling

Possession of firearm by a convicted felon (Non-Violent) within 10 Years

While in the Virginia Beach Correctional Center, Brown admitted in a recorded phone call that he took the weapon and brought it to the crime scene, but claimed he was merely investigating. He had a prior conviction for attempted burglary.

Brown was found guilty of the charges back on May 18. During a recent hearing, Circuit Court Judge Les L. Lilley sentenced Brown to 39 years in prison with 24 years suspended. This means he will serve 15 in prison.