VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man was sentenced Tuesday on several charges relating to sexual abuse of children.

Steven Anthony Ray, 32, was sentenced to 82 years in prison on two counts of rape of a victim under 13, two counts of forcible sodomy with victim under age 13 and four counts of production of child pornography.

Ray frequently sexually abused four children known to him between September 2018 and December 2019, according to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Each child was able to give detailed accounts of the abuse. Thousands of images of child pornography, including hundreds of photos of Ray abusing the victims, were found in a hidden folder on his phone.

Ray pleaded guilty on January 11, 2022.