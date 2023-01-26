NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach man was sentenced to 37 months in prison Thursday after he unlawfully possessed unregistered gun silencers.

Court documents show that 23-year-old George Pickard built homemade silencers but did not register them with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

During a search warrant in Dec. 2020, agents found at least four guns in Pickard’s residence, including an AR-15 style rifle, and the silencers equipped for two of the guns. Agents also found two loaded guns with large-capacity magazines.

According to court documents, Pickard had ties to extremist organizations such as Identity Evropa, the American Identity Movement, the Right Stuff, and the Patriot Front. Pickard also cohosts a podcast called “White Phosphorus” that discusses women, minorities and other current events in a negative and derogatory manner.

Pickard also brought the AR-15 style rifle and suppressor to a militia camp in Feb. 2020 and made online threats against several minority groups.