Virginia Beach man sentenced for defrauding life insurance companies

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man was sentenced to over two years in prison on Friday for defrauding life insurance companies.

Court documents show that 37-year-old Michael Leonard Morgan-Towe collected approximately $150,000 in fraudulent advance commissions from life insurance companies in 2018. He recruited people by falsely promising them months of “free” life insurance if they would provide their personal identifying information.

Morgan-Towe and Antionette D. Pringle obtained the money together.

Pringle, a licensed insurance agent in Virginia, would subsequently use the information to submit applications for life insurance, falsifying their income to make it appear as if they could pay the monthly premiums.

She would occasionally misstate their health conditions to ensure their application would be approved.

Thousands of dollars in advance commissions would soon be sent to Pringle who would share them with Morgan-Towe.

Pringle was sentenced to 4 years in prison in December 2020.

Morgan-Towe was subsequently sentenced to 27 months in prison.