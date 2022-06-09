VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been sentenced to 15 years following a 2021 hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian in Virginia Beach.

On Wednesday, a circuit court judge sentenced 29-year-old Justin Gary Barboza on charges of DUI as a 3rd offense within 10 years and injury resulting from a hit-and-run. He was also issued a $1,00 fine and had his driver’s license revoked.

The crash occurred in late August of 2021.

According to police, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Shore Drive and First Court Road. Witnesses say the Barboza’a truck was traveling eastbound on Shore Drive as a 54-year-old woman was walking northbound crossing Shore Drive. The woman was walking her dog across the intersection in the crosswalk.

As the truck approached the intersection, the passenger side mirror struck the pedestrian, throwing her onto the pavement. She was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The victim suffered a fractured skull, concussion, and facial injuries. Her uninjured dog was retrieved

The truck fled the scene and continued to drive east on Shore Drive.

Investigators were able to locate video of the suspect’s pickup truck on multiple cameras.

Later that evening, patrolling officers arrested Barboza

He plead guilty to the charges in December 2021.

Barboza was previously convicted of DUI – BAC between .15 and .20, DUI 2nd Offense in 5 years, felony Hit and Run, and misdemeanor Hit and Run.