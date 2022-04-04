VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man has pleaded guilty to firearms charges in connection to a police pursuit following a shootout in July 2021.

In a recent release from the Department of Justice, officials say 25-year-old Shy’Quan Dodson pleaded guilty last week to illegal possession of a machine gun.

The events began on July 18, 2021, when officers reported seeing several people “shooting at each other” in the 900 block of Tunstall Avenue.

Dodson was one of the people who fled from police.

Dodson and another man, 18-year-old Isaiah A. Glover, were taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. Both were originally charged with conspiracy, use of a firearm, felony hit and run, use of a machine gun, and carrying a loaded firearm. Glover currently isn’t facing federal charges.

Officials say the firearm tossed from a vehicle was a Glock Model I9X with an attached component that converted the handgun into a fully automatic machine gun.

A search of Dodson’s cell phone showed photos of him holding the weapon, and a primer residue test revealed that Dodson had primer particles on his hands from the discharge of a firearm.



Investigators say Dodson’s phone also contained communications with another person talking about buying and selling of machine gun conversion kits.

Dodson is scheduled to be sentenced on August 12. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.