Virginia Beach man pleads guilty to hit-and-run during 2020 crash that injured pedestrian

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Virginia Beach man has pleaded guilty to hit-and-run in connection to a crash that injured a pedestrian in 2020.

The crash occurred in early June 2020 in the 2500 block of Reagan Avenue.

Police arrested then-20-year-old Keon Boone, who was charged with felony hit-&-run.

The pedestrian, an adult, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Reagan Avenue was temporarily closed following the crash.

During his court hearing Wednesday, Boone pleaded guilty to the felony charge. His sentencing is set for December 1.