Virginia Beach man pleads guilty to fatal 2020 shooting of 19-year-old

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man pled guilty in the murder of a 19-year-old man found shot to death in 2020.

42-year-old Mickey Walker II was charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of schedule I or II drugs, sale or possess a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs.

During a recent court hearing, Walker pled guilty to all charges which stemmed from a shooting on January 5, 2020.

Officials say they received a call for a gunshot wound in the 5600 block of Summit Arch around 11:30 a.m., and found 19-year-old Davion Bernard Bush dead inside a car.

Police also arrested 20-year-old Mickey Koji Saiheir Walker, of Virginia Beach, in connection to the incident. He’s been charged with sale, distribute marijuana, possession of a schedule I or II drug and possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs. His jury trial starts on October 18.

Mickey Walker II’s sentencing is set for November 30.