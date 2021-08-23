Virginia Beach man pleads guilty to fatal 2020 shooting of 19-year-old

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man pled guilty in the murder of a 19-year-old man found shot to death in 2020.
42-year-old Mickey Walker II was charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of schedule I or II drugs, sale or possess a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs.
During a recent court hearing, Walker pled guilty to all charges which stemmed from a shooting on January 5, 2020.
Officials say they received a call for a gunshot wound in the 5600 block of Summit Arch around 11:30 a.m., and found 19-year-old Davion Bernard Bush dead inside a car.
Police also arrested 20-year-old Mickey Koji Saiheir Walker, of Virginia Beach, in connection to the incident. He’s been charged with sale, distribute marijuana, possession of a schedule I or II drug and possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs. His jury trial starts on October 18.
Mickey Walker II’s sentencing is set for November 30.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.