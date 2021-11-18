Virginia Beach man pleads guilty to fatal 2020 shooting of 19-year-old

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man has pleaded guilty to several charges in connection to the 2020 murder of a 19-year-old.
Court documents show that Mickey Koji Saiheir Walker entered a guilty plea on Tuesday. He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.
His 2nd-degree murder charge was amended to voluntary manslaughter and officials dropped the possession of a schedule I or II drug charge.
Officials say they received a call for a gunshot wound in the 5600 block of Summit Arch around 11:30 a.m., and found 19-year-old Davion Bernard Bush dead inside a car.
Police also arrested 42-year-old Mickey Walker II in connection to the shooting. He was charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of schedule I or II drugs, sale or possess a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs.
Walker pled guilty to all charges in August 2021.
