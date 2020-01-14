Virginia Beach man pleads guilty to charges in cockfighting ring investigation involving 200 chickens

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man who was charged in connection to a cockfighting ring investigation in Virginia Beach pleaded guilty this week.

52-year-old Emmanuel Garcia was arrested in July 2018 and charged with 10 counts of animal fighting.

Following an investigation by Virginia Beach Animal Control into the incident, Garcia signed over more than 200 chickens to animal control officials with some believed to be being raised for cockfighting.

Officials say Garcia and 75-year-old Rolando Geronimo were part of perhaps the first cockfighting ring ever in the city.

Geronimo was charged with 12 counts of animal fighting and pleaded guilty in July of last year.

Garcia entered a guilty plea on all charges Tuesday morning in court. His sentencing is scheduled for April.