Virginia Beach man lit his own home on fire, investigators say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man is in jail after fire investigators say he tried to burn down his home Saturday afternoon.

Art Kohn with the Virginia Beach Fire Department said 74-year-old Richard Butler’s wife was at the home in the 1400 block of Falkirk Court at the time around 4 p.m., but she was able to escape unharmed.

Butler was treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation before being taken to the Virginia Beach City Jail. He was charged with arson of an occupied dwelling and threatening to burn.

Firefighters say the fire was knocked down quickly and the living room on the first floor was heavily damaged. There was moderate smoke damage in the rest of the house.

No firefighters were harmed, and Butler’s motive for setting the fire is still unclear. Check back for developments.