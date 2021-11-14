Virginia Beach man dead after being struck by vehicle while attempting to flee traffic stop in North Carolina

ALAMANCE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Virginia Beach died after North Carolina State Highway Patrol officers said he was struck by another vehicle in the middle of the interstate as he attempted to flee from a traffic stop overnight.

According to officials from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, the incident began when members of the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on I-40/85, westbound near Mebane Oaks Road in Alamance County, just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

A passenger from the vehicle, identified as 43-year-old Virginia Beach Imani Sekou Gregory, fled the scene on foot in the middle of the interstate. When he got to the median barrier, officials say Gregory was struck in the westbound lanes.

Officials say he died at the scene. The crash temporarily closed all lanes of Interstate 40/85, but later reopened around 8 a.m.

This incident is currently being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.