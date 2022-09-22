VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach man was convicted Wednesday on drug trafficking and firearm charges.

According to a news release from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, 32-year-old Jerod Askew was convicted by a federal jury on charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Court documents show that Askew was involved in a conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana in the Hampton Roads area.

Police obtained a search warrant for Askew’s residence and found approximately nine ounces of heroin, two ounces of cocaine, one ounce of crack cocaine, marijuana, six loaded firearms and drug distribution paraphernalia.

Askew’s storage unit was also searched and police found over four pounds of marijuana, a loaded firearm, drug distribution paraphernalia, a kilo press and empty kilo wrappers that once contained cocaine.

Askew’s sentencing is set for March 17, 2023 and he faces a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of life in prison.