Virginia Beach man charged with felony indecent exposure, serving 5 years

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man who was accused of exposing himself at his house across the street from a daycare plead guilty in late April, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Circuit Court Judge James C. Lewis sentenced Laurence Stephen Drolet, 66, to ten years in prison with five suspended. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

According to authorities, Drolet exposed himself at his front door, which is across the street from First Discovery Academy daycare, on December 2, 2020. The incident occurred while parents were dropping their children off.

A daycare worker reported the incident to the police, as well as a previous incident that had occurred a few weeks prior.

Drolet has seven previous convictions for indecent exposure, as well as two convictions for sexual display.