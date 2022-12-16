NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An assistant dean of students at a Virginia Beach nonprofit organization has been sentenced to six years in prison after being caught with over 500 files of child pornography.

Investigators say 37-year-old Robert Morris used a file-sharing program and was found with more than 500 files depicting the sexual abuse of minors—including children as young as infants.

Detectives were able to seize a laptop computer containing additional files depicting the sexual abuse of minors.

At the time of his arrest, Morris was an assistant dean of students and systems administrator at Wave Leadership College, a religious institution in Virginia Beach. Additionally, he was previously administratively separated from the U.S. Navy for misconduct, including sexual harassment.

To report an incident involving online sexual exploitation, call 1-800-843-5678 or submit a report at report.cybertip.org.