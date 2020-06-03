Virginia Beach man brightens up local skate park

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man is working to brighten up an area skate park.

Jeff Tarkenton runs a screen printing shop at WRV Surf Shop in Virginia Beach, and decided he could use his artistic touch to fix up the store’s skate park.

For the past few months, WRV has been fixing the park’s ramps and rails and trying to get the park back to pristine condition. After the remodel, Tarkenton decided the dull colors didn’t do their fresh park justice.

So, he put away his skateboard and got out his brush.

Tarkenton has been painting the park for about a month, and still has another few months to go. He has big plans for the back half of the project. With bright colors and local references sprinkled throughout the park, it’s sure to have something for everybody.

Tarkenton says he is just happy to be able to combine his two passions: skating, and painting.

He hopes that people that pass by the park release any negative perception they may have about skateboarding, and realize — like painting — it’s a form of expression.

