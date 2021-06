VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — America’s Got Talent returned on Tuesday night and featured a local man from Virginia Beach.

Dustin Travella used clues provided by the show’s judges and hosts to help tell the story of adopting his son. The clues included information such as a last name, a picture of a toy, a date and time and an inspiring word.

Judge Sophia Vegara, called the audition “mesmerizing.”

The judges unanimously voted for Tavella to move on in the competition.