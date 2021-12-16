Virginia Beach man arrested on federal sex crimes after soliciting, sending explicit photos to underage girls

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man is in custody facing federal charges in connection to explicit conversations with underage girls.

Officials say Brett Andrews was taken into custody on December 14 as a result of an ongoing investigation into solicitation of a minor. According to officials, detectives with the Virginia Beach Police Department’s (VBPD) Special Investigations Bureau received a tip in August 2021 from investigators in Florida.

They began investigating a man who was using Kik Messenger to communicate with underage girls. They were able to identify the man as Andrews.

While on Kik, he solicited an undercover detective, who he believed to be a 14-year-old female, to perform sexual acts on herself. He also sent nude photos of himself, police say.

On December 14, Andrews was taken into custody with the assistance of the VBPD Special Operations Bureau and the United States Department of Homeland Security. Authorities also conducted a search warrant at his house.

Andrews was transferred into the custody of the US Marshals. He faces charges of (1) persuade, induce, entice or coercing a child to engage in sexual activity and (2) transfer of obscene material to a child under the age of 16 years old.

Officials believe he had inappropriate and illegal interactions with minors in the City of Virginia Beach.

The case is under investigation.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.