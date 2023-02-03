VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach man was arrested Tuesday on child porn charges.

According to police, Virginia Beach Police Department, the Special Investigations Bureau and Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant 5000 block of Trumpet Vine Court.

The search warrant came after police were receiving reports of a local computer network distributing files of child pornography.

Forrest Burrell III (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department)

Police say the suspect at the location search was identified as 24-year-old Forrest Burrell III. Burrell was arrested on ten counts of distribution of child pornography, with additional charges pending an examination of the evidence seized.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.