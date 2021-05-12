Virginia Beach man arrested in connection to Oceanfront shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a shooting at the Oceanfront on Sunday that left a person injured.

Police say 23-year-old Quadell Antonio McMiller has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The shooting on Atlantic Avenue happened around 11:25 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block, police say, outside the Edge Bar.

The male victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

McMiller is being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail.

