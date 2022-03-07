Virginia Beach man arrested for public intoxication, firearm charges following ShotSpotter alert

VIRGINIA, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man is facing several charges following a ShotSpotter detection alert Friday evening.
According to Virginia Beach Police, officers responded to the ShotSpotter alert around 7:25 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Longstreet Avenue. The initial alert reported multiple gunshots were fired in the area.
Police later found 28-year-old Nathan R. Hines in the area along with a handgun and an extended round magazine.
Hines is facing multiple charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. carrying a loaded firearm in public, reckless handling of a firearm, discharging a firearm in city limits, and public intoxications.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.