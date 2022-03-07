Virginia Beach man arrested for public intoxication, firearm charges following ShotSpotter alert

VIRGINIA, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man is facing several charges following a ShotSpotter detection alert Friday evening.

According to Virginia Beach Police, officers responded to the ShotSpotter alert around 7:25 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Longstreet Avenue. The initial alert reported multiple gunshots were fired in the area.

Police later found 28-year-old Nathan R. Hines in the area along with a handgun and an extended round magazine.

Hines is facing multiple charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. carrying a loaded firearm in public, reckless handling of a firearm, discharging a firearm in city limits, and public intoxications.



