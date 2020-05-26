Virginia Beach man arrested following fatal I-64 accident that killed survey crew member

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man was arrested following a fatal accident that killed a survey crew member on I-64 late March.

The crash happened on the morning of May 24 on Interstate 64 in Norfolk. The crash involved one car and a pedestrian.

According to Virginia State Police, the driver, identified as Virginia Beach resident Erick Duane Kaba, was traveling eastbound on I-64 when he lost control, went off the roadway, and drove through the median into the westbound lanes.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya of Virginia State Police say Kaba over-corrected back into the median, then struck an embankment at the overpass of Evans Street, which caused the vehicle to go airborne.

While the vehicle was airborne, it struck 23-year-old James C. Steinhauser, Jr. of Virginia Beach, who was standing on Evans Street. Officials say the victim died upon impact.

Kaba was taken to Norfolk Sentara Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The victim was a member of a crew conducting survey as part of the design-phase activity associated with the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project at the time of the accident.

After two months of investigation, police arrested Kaba and charged him with DUI Involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs, and driving while suspended/revoked third offense and received no bond.

Kaba is currently being held at the Virginia Bach City Jail.

