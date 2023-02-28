VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man was arrested in Virginia Beach for the distribution of child pornography.

On February 28, the Virginia Beach Police Department Special Investigation Bureau executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Sandy Court.

The search warrant was the result of a month’s long investigation regarding the distribution of child pornography from the home.

Cecil R. Stewart, 25, of Virginia Beach was arrested without incident and charged with four counts of distribution of child pornography.

This is an ongoing investigation and may involve other offenses.

If you have any additional information regarding the arrest of Stewart or this case, please call

the VBPD Special Investigations Bureau (SIB) at 757-427-1749 or submit your

information anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-

5887)/P3tips.com.