VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a Virginia Beach man accused of distributing child pornography.

According to Virginia Beach Police, the department’s Special Investigation Bureau executed a search warrant in the 3500 block of Bunyan Road Wednesday following a month-long investigation regarding the distribution of child pornography.

Police arrested 32-year-old John William Kennedy Jr. He is facing 5 counts each of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He is currently being held without bond.

Officials say the case is still under investigation. If you have information regarding the case, call the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101.

John William Kennedy Jr., June 22, 2022 (Courtesy – VBPD)

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.