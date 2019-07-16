Virginia Beach man accused of killing his parents: “I don’t think I’ll make bail”

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The man accused of killing his mom and dad on Kellam Road in Virginia Beach was in court Tuesday morning for his arraignment.

Christopher Brady’s arraignment started just after 11 a.m. and ended a short time later. He appeared on a television screen, where he and the judge communicated.

Brady was appointed an attorney Tuesday. When he was asked if he wanted to set a bond hearing he said quote, “I don’t think I’ll make bail.”

Instead of a bond hearing, they set a date for a determination of council hearing for July 23.



Family members were in court. It was clearly and emotional time for them and they didn’t want to speak with WAVY News 10 at this time.

We’ll continue to follow this story and bring you the latest on WAVY News 10 at 4 p.m.