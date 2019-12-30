Virginia Beach changing recycling center hours, closing two centers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach is closing its West Neck and Oceana recycling centers at 5 p.m. through the holidays.

Starting next week, there will be more changes, including some that are permanent.

Recycling Coordinator Kristi Rines says the City of Virginia Beach is closing two of its four centers — West Neck and Oceana — earlier in the day because of illegal dumping.

Starting Jan. 6, the Oceana and First Landing recycling centers will close.

The West Neck and Landfill locations will be modified to include gates, attendants, and compactors.

“What’s happening once we are kind of off work for the day, is we have a lot of people bringing in items like carpeting, insulation, furniture — things that you just should never bring here,” said Rines. “This is a recycling site.”

“I’ve seen this place where you can’t even walk between the dumpsters,” said Virginia Beach resident William Bowden, who visits the site once per month. “Mattresses, box springs, toys that you’re not supposed to be dumping here.”

Rines says its up to the city to clean the mess in between the dumpsters, which is a process that takes hours.

“We have a boom truck that has to come in every morning. We have a rear-end loader that has to come in and compact all this stuff that’s found in between the containers, behind the containers, all that overflow,” Rines said.

The early closure will remain in place through the holidays.

Rines says the closure of the Oceana and First Landing centers is due to the sites’ locations: Oceana is next to a ball field and First Landing is part of the state park. Those locations limit the city’s ability to make changes to the site, which includes installing compactors.

Residents can still use the West Neck center and Landfill site for recycling. Those sites will soon have gates, attendants, and use compactors.

Residents looking to dispose of trash can visit the Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center, located at 1989 Jake Sears Rd or at the SPSA Landstown Transfer Station, located at 1825 Concert Drive.

Rines also wants to remind residents that all recyclables must be loose — do not put trash bags in the recycling bins. Additionally, cardboard must be flattened.

