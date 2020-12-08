Virginia Beach looking for public input on allowing larger commercial vehicles to be stored in residential areas

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach Housing and Neighborhood Preservation is looking to the public for their comments on the city’s commercial vehicle ordinance.

The proposed question asks whether changes should be made to allow larger commercial vehicles to be parked and stored in residential and apartment zones.

According to the city, the current ordinance prohibits the residential parking of commercial vehicles, which it defines as a “loaded or empty motor vehicle, trailer, or semitrailer designed or regularly used for carrying freight, merchandise or more than 10 passengers, including buses, but not school buses.”

The ordinance provides some exceptions allowing one commercial vehicle, like a cargo van meeting size requirements, to be parked and stored on a residential property.

Larger commercial vehicles currently prohibited from being parked in residential areas include box trucks, step vans, trailers, and others.

Residents can weigh in on the matter by clicking here before Dec. 18. Results from the survey will be shared with the City Council in January for their consideration.

