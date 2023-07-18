VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach local, BJ Griffin, is going to be on America’s Got Talent tonight. AGT airs on WAVY TV 10 at 8 p.m.

Griffin is originally from Detroit but grew up in Virginia Beach. He began playing violin in the fifth grade, but in sixth grade a Virginia Beach teacher advised him to play the cello. Griffin says the cello chose him.

“The cello being the closest sound to the human voice it’s kind of like my writing buddy and my best friend,” Griffin said.

Griffin plays in a duo called “BJ+JB” and a band “BJ Griffin and the Galaxy Groove” but it will just be him and his cello on America’s Got Talent Tuesday night.

“I actually use music to process those emotions,” said Griffin. “So my music usually starts from an idea that I usually associate with a feeling.”

Griffin’s sent this message to his hometown fans: