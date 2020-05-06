Virginia Beach listed among best places to be quarantined amid COVID-19

As social distancing continues to be a thing amid the coronavirus pandemic, it turns out that being stuck at home is not as bad for some of us as it is for others.
Without access to theme parks, dining out, concerts and other events that call for large gatherings, other past-times have jumped a few notches in importance, such as roomy living spaces, fast internet, varied take-out options and outdoor green spaces to escape the inevitable cabin fever.
Zippia ranked the best and worst cities to be quarantined based on average apartment size, park land per person, residential broadband internet and takeout options. Virginia Beach, Va. was listed in the top five best.
If we just must stay home, here are the 10 best places to do it, according to Zippia:
And where do residents staying at home have it the worst? Here are the 10 least desirable places to be, according to Zippia:
Latest Posts
- Virginia May 6 COVID-19 update: Va. health dept. website having issues; VHHA reports nearly 100 new hospitalizations
- Sentara to allow hospital visitors for non-coronavirus patients starting Thursday
- SBA: List of businesses getting coronavirus relief money likely won’t be released
- Hampton Wawa employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Ahmaud Arbery case heading to grand jury as new video of fatal shooting emerges