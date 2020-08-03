Virginia Beach Lifesaving Services prepare for Tropical Storm Isaias

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Lifesaving Services lifeguards spent the day Sunday warning people to be careful as Tropical Storm Isaias is churning up the water at the Oceanfront.

The sun was shining and the visitors at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront were enjoying warm weather and a seemingly perfect beach day. There was one exception, red flags flying at the lifeguard stations.

“I don’t think it’s gonna be that bad, a lot of water and we need the rain.”

Virginia Beach native Scott Roberts doesn’t think that Isaias making it’s way up the coast will have any impact on the shores.

Nevertheless, the flags are out for a reason.

“We put red flags up today just as an abundance of caution. We had an outgoing tide all afternoon so we just want to prepare people that the red flags are up. Let’s be cautious about things, check-in with the lifeguards, and see what the conditions are,” said Tom Gill with the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Services.

He said they are closely monitoring the track of Isaias as they make changes to their schedules and flags.

“We do feel there is an ‘increased risk’ of rip currents and sometimes we think there is an ‘absolute risk’ of rip currents — and we will keep people out of the water completely,” he explained.

Gill also said that they expect to bring the red flags out for the next several days as they continue to monitor the storm and how it moves.

But despite the preparedness, there are some visitors who are not worried about any impacts heading this way.

“Even if the hurricane is coming, have fun – do something. If you can’t go outside, then chill inside your crib, play cards, do something,” said Saimyer Watson.

Others like Roberts say they’re a pro at waiting out storms.

“You always get nervous and you always prepare. What’s that saying ‘hope for the best, prepare for the worst?'”

