VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A hot and humid day with a breeze makes for a perfect day at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

“We like to be beach bums at the beach,” Yaz Fernandez, who is visiting from Pennsylvania, said.

Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service (VBLS) crews are prepared for the big crowds.

Tom Gill, chief of VBLS, said his team is prepared. He explains the lifeguard’s main task is to watch the water.

“Watch the water, watch the water, and then a couple more times watch the water,” Gill added.

They also watch more than just the water. Gill said last year they had 119 lost children in a single day.

“Keep an eye on your children not just because they are gonna go in the water and you should always keep an eye on your children in the water,” he said. “Keep an eye on them on the beach.”

Another thing to keep an eye out for is rip currents, he added. This weekend there is an enhanced chance of rip currents. A danger some beachgoers don’t know about.

“No, I don’t. I actually do not,” said Luke Dixon from Orange County.

If you are caught in a rip current, Gill said to keep calm.

“Do not panic and do not like that. That why most people drown,” Gill said. “Start swimming towards where the waves are breaking.”

Gill said if there are strong surfs or current presents they will put red flags out. He said it doesn’t mean you can’t swim, but be cautious entering the water.

As you pack your bags for a day at the beach, remember to throw in some sunscreen.

“Bring those coolers full of water and the sport drinks,” Gill added.

