A look north from the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on May 4, 2022. (WAVY Photo/Wyatt Young)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service says they rescued a number of people during 4th of July weekend.

According to an Instagram post from VBLS, lifeguards rescued over 150 swimmers over the 4th of July weekend.

With only one more day until the 4th of July and many people expected on the Oceanfront leading up to the holiday, VBLS is reminding beach goers to swim near a lifeguard.

On Monday, the city reported red flags were flying at the Oceanfront because of an increased risk of rip currents and dangerous surf conditions. Swimmers are only allowed waist deep.

In North Carolina, Kill Devil Hills Ocean Rescue also said they multiple water rescues over the weekend. According to a Facebook post, officials had 29 water rescues ad 17 medical calls from Friday to Sunday.

