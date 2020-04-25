Virginia Beach Library launches annual ‘Spring into Summer Reading’ program early and virtually

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you are looking for ways to keep the kids entertained as the coronavirus closures continue and schools remain closed, the Virginia Beach Public Library has you covered!

The library announced on Saturday that it will launch the popular Spring into Summer Reading Challenge program two months early and it will be virtual. New weekly enrichment programs have also been added. The early release comes in an effort to help keep children and teens engaged and learning in a fun way throughout the season.

The program usually begins in June when schools let out for the summer.

“With Virginia Beach children out of their physical classrooms now, we decided to launch the program early to support virtual learning,” said Katie Cerqua, VBPL youth and family services manager. “Children and teens can earn incentives for achieving reading goals. They can read whatever they like in print or digital formats, including books, comic books and magazines – it all counts.”

Cerqua offers a few tips to keep children reading:

Establish a regular reading time.

Set a realistic goal of reading for 20 minutes a day.

Let your child choose their own books to read.

Read together.

Be a model reader: make sure your child sees you reading for pleasure!

Registration is officially open for the Summer Reading Challenge program which includes books, prizes, coupons, gift cards, and raffles.

Program sponsors include Friends of the Virginia Beach Public Library and Virginia Beach Library Foundation.

