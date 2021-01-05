Virginia Beach leaders consider allowing some short-term rentals to operate without conditional permits

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Leaders in Virginia Beach say they’re considering letting some short-term rentals operate without the need for a conditional use permit.

According to the city’s Twitter, in some Shore Drive corridor, North End, and Oceanfront areas, select short-term rentals will be able to operate without needing a conditional use permit if they meet certain criteria.

City officials are asking for the community’s input as well. There will be a one-hour, virtual public meeting on Thursday, Jan. 7 at 6 p.m.

The meeting will involve a brief presentation of the proposed short-term rental overlay ordinances followed by a question/answer period. To sign-up, click here.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.