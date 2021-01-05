Virginia Beach leaders consider allowing some short-term rentals to operate without conditional permits

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:
short term rentals_637549

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Leaders in Virginia Beach say they’re considering letting some short-term rentals operate without the need for a conditional use permit.

According to the city’s Twitter, in some Shore Drive corridor, North End, and Oceanfront areas, select short-term rentals will be able to operate without needing a conditional use permit if they meet certain criteria.

City officials are asking for the community’s input as well. There will be a one-hour, virtual public meeting on Thursday, Jan. 7 at 6 p.m.

The meeting will involve a brief presentation of the proposed short-term rental overlay ordinances followed by a question/answer period. To sign-up, click here.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.

Latest News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10