VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Leaders in Virginia Beach say they’re considering letting some short-term rentals operate without the need for a conditional use permit.
- Norfolk beefing up enforcement on those operating unregistered Airbnb rentals, with more changes coming
- Want to put your home on Airbnb or Vrbo? New Virginia Beach proposal would require you to live in certain parts of the city
According to the city’s Twitter, in some Shore Drive corridor, North End, and Oceanfront areas, select short-term rentals will be able to operate without needing a conditional use permit if they meet certain criteria.
City officials are asking for the community’s input as well. There will be a one-hour, virtual public meeting on Thursday, Jan. 7 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will involve a brief presentation of the proposed short-term rental overlay ordinances followed by a question/answer period. To sign-up, click here.
Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.
Latest News
- Virginia Beach leaders consider allowing some short-term rentals to operate without conditional permits
- Possible sighting reported of missing woman Ashley Cerasole, Williamsburg police say
- Coyote got past 6-foot fence before killing dog, Illinois family says
- 2 Connecticut officers arrested after being found in hotel room together on duty
- Plan B comedy group set to perform at The Z