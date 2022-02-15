Virginia Beach launches Phase I of its new website, asks for public input

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Virginia Beach has launched Phase I of its new website and invites the public to view it and provide feedback.

The deadline for user feedback is March 14.

City officials say the new and improved design will guarantee a fresh look, improve navigation, and provide new interactive tools and a new URL, virginiabeach.gov.

Over the next few months, content from the old site will be migrated to the new site. Information will remain on both sites during the transition.

As a pertinent resource for Virginia Beach residents, visitors, businesses, and community organizations to learn about the city and stay up-to-date with its latest updates, the site will include features to make this easier than ever:

“How Do I” – A quick-search section of frequently asked questions

“Services” – A section to easily navigate City services without having to know the department that provides them.

“Experience” – A place to find Virginia Beach’s many cultural and entertainment attractions, leisure activities and more, as well as an event calendar

“What’s Up” – A section that highlights city news and events through videos, a new blog and the city’s social channels; ready access to the City’s mobile apps is here as well

A straightforward homepage where emergency information and hot topics are highlighted

Faster loading times and a cleaner design that is mobile friendly and ADA compliant.

The two-phase project is expected to be complete before the end of the year.

To view and provide feedback on the new site, click here.