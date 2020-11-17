Virginia Beach launches partnerships, website to help residents, businesses impacted by COVID-19

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach recently launched a website to provide resources and assistance to residents and businesses impacted by COVID-19.

The website, VBrelief.org, comes with the launch of the Virginia Beach Pandemic Relief Partnership, a collaboration of United Way of South Hampton Roads, the Foodbank, the Hampton Roads Workforce Council, and LISC funded by the City of Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach City Council approved an ordinance on October 20 to provide an initial $8 million in funding to be divided evenly among the four nonprofit partners for the purpose of providing assistance to Virginia Beach residents and businesses impacted by the pandemic.

All partners will provide assistance in their specific ways to help ease the hurdles residents are facing amid the pandemic.

United Way of South Hampton Roads will provide financial help in the areas of rent and mortgage, childcare, utilities and health.

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore will address food insecurity in Virginia Beach by purchasing food to distribute at feeding sites and investing in transportation vehicles to deliver meals to Virginia Beach households that cannot get to a food distribution location.



They will also expand capacity to distribute nutritious items like fresh fruits and vegetables, lean protein and dairy products by purchasing refrigeration equipment.

The Hampton Roads Workforce Council will support workforce development for displaced workers through education and job training.

LISC Hampton Roads will provide $10,000 grants to small businesses, with a particular emphasis on small, women-owned and minority-owned businesses.



Grants can be used for wages and benefits, inventory, overdue bill payment, payables and other expenses.



Their portal will open on November 30 and accept applications for three weeks, until December 18. After reviewing applications, LISC anticipates awarding grants as soon as January 18.

