Virginia Beach Latin Fest 2020 canceled



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach’s Latin Fest 2020 is canceled in an effort to continue reducing the spread of the virus while abiding by Governor Northam’s stay at home order.

The weekend event was scheduled for June 12 and June 13 along the Virginia Beach boardwalk at 24th Street.

The Latin Fest is expected to return for 2021.

“The City of Virginia Beach is following guidelines from the Virginia State Department of Health and Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Live! on Atlantic’s top priority is the health and safety of all our guests, participants, volunteers and staff,” according to city officials.

Refund Information

Those who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded within 14 to 21 days and no action is required.

If tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the person who originally bought the tickets from Ticketmaster.

