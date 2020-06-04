Virginia Beach Landstown Transfer Station returns to normal hours

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Beginning Saturday, the Landstown Transfer Station will resume normal business operations.

The station is located at 1825 Concert Drive Virginia Beach will continue its regular schedule on June 6, from 8 a.m. to noon.

The SPSA Landstown Transfer Station had extended its hours, allowing Virginia Beach residents to dispose of household waste, bulky items, and yard debris while easing the demand on the Landfill and Resource Recovery Center.

The Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center located at 1985 Jake Sears Road is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for all Virginia Beach residents.

For more information call (757) 385-4650 or visit vbgov.com/wastemgt.

Latest News