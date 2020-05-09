Virginia Beach Landstown Transfer Station extends Saturday hours for residents

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach announced on Friday that the Landstown Transfer Station is extending its hours this weekend.

Beginning May 9, the station will be available on Saturdays to all Virginia Beach residents from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The extended hours are to allow residents the opportunity to get rid of any household waste, large items, and yard debris.

City officials said that Virginia Beach residents receive free disposal of their household waste for a maximum of 12 visits per year.

Proof of Virginia Beach residency is required (i.e. driver’s license or a utility bill).

All household waste bagged or un-bagged, including furniture, mattresses, and small appliances with a freon-free certification sticker (if applicable), is acceptable.

Yard waste includes grass, leaves, etc. Limbs, branches, and brush must be less than six feet in length and not greater than 6″ in diameter.

Not Accepted: household hazardous waste, scrap metal, propane tanks, paint, tires

For more details on what is and is not accepted, visit the Landstown Transfer Station website.

Those with questions can call 757-385-4650 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or visit vbgov.com/wastemgt.

