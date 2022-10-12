VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center is closed until further notice, for emergency repairs and maintenance.

The landfill, located at 1989 Jake Sears Road, was scheduled to close for planned maintenance on Oct. 15, but the city says an emergency equipment issue resulted in an earlier closure, on Oct. 12.

The landfill will reopen as soon as the repairs and maintenance have been completed. The city does not have an estimated date.

Until it reopens, Virginia Beach residents will have access to the SPSA Landstown Transfer Station at 1825 Concert Drive. Please note: this location does not accept tree trunks, stumps, electronics, recycling or Household Hazardous Waste (HHW). Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon.