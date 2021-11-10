Virginia Beach man kept 1,500 images, 450 videos of child pornography, sentenced to 22 years

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old man from Virginia Beach has been sentenced to 22 years behind bars for producing images of child sexual abuse.

According to court documents, 26-year-old James Thomas White knowingly communicated with a 13-year-old girl on Twitter, from December 2018 to January 2019, and repeatedly asked her to send him sexually explicit photos and videos of her, which she did.

Officials say White also used Twitter and other online accounts to find other people he can exchange child sexual abuse material. White kept these content on his electronic devices along with an online cloud storage account.

Following a court-authorized search of his home and online accounts, authorities found that White was in possession of around 1,500 images and 450 videos of child pornography, some of which included sexual abuse of infants and toddlers.

In a recent court hearing, White was sentenced to 22 years in prison.