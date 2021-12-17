Virginia Beach Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court closed due to COVID-19

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court will be closed through Dec. 27 as the court responds to “positive COVID-19 activity.”

All Virginia Beach Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court cases will be continued except Department of Human Services emergency hearings, arraignments and bond and/or detainment hearings for incarcerated juvenile and adult defendants.

Any previously issued preliminary protective orders will remain in effect and all protective orders will be heard beginning Dec. 27.

New court dates will be sent by the Clerk’s Office.