Virginia Beach Joint-Use Library to reopen to public following coronavirus closures

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Joint-Use Library (JUL), jointly operated by the City of Virginia Beach and Tidewater Community College, announced their reopening on Tuesday.

Although the location was under a modified opening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the building had been closed to the public since March.

The building is now open at the following times:

Monday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for limited services including browsing and checking out materials, computer, printer and internet access and library card registration.

In addition, holds pickup service is available when the building is closed from Tuesday to Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All Virginia Beach Library branches are open to the public for limited in-person services except for the Pungo-Blackwater branch, which closed for renovations on Sept. 17.

Safety precautions at the Joint-Use Library will be similar to those in place at other locations:

A limited amount of visitors are allowed in the building at a time

Customers are asked to keep visits to one hour to maximize access for all residents. There is no time limit for TCC students and faculty.

Visitors are required to wear face coverings at all times.

Some spaces and furnishings may be unavailable, including meeting rooms, study rooms, the children’s room and second floor. Staff will retrieve materials as needed from the children’s room and second floor.

Increased cleaning and sanitizing practices.

