Virginia Beach issues state of emergency, cancels Tuesday services, ahead of Isaias

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – As Isaias spins in and out of hurricane status along the Atlantic coast, visitors at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront spent Monday soaking up the sun, splashing in tranquil waters while they could.

Lifeguards watched gentle waves from their stands while they awaited orders to remove the stands which would become flying objects once the storm approaches the state’s largest city.

City Manager Patrick Duhaney has declared a local state of emergency in preparation for the storm.

Virginia Beach is expected to see high winds, rain and possible flooding from Tropical Storm Isaias.

As lifeguards watched the water, Virginia Public works crews were busy checking on pump stations, drainage ditches and a system of weirs designed to collect rain water and runoff that could damage hundreds of homes and block roadways, especially from the Princess Anne District to the North Carolina State line.

Some residents took advantage of free sand being offered by the City of Virginia Beach at the Sportsplex Monday.

Over the past four years Virginia Beach has spent $53 million on flood mitigation in a dozen neighborhoods.

Impacted City Services

All city buildings and facilities will be closed on Tuesday, August 4.

Items that were to be considered during the August 4 city council meeting will be rescheduled for Council meetings on Aug. 18 or 25.

All schools and administrative buildings will be closed Tuesday.

Recreation centers and Parks & Recreation summer child care programs will be closed Tuesday.

Libraries will be closed Tuesday.

The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center is closing Tuesday.

Waste Collection Suspended

All trash, recycling, bulky item and yard debris collections are suspended Tuesday, August 4. Collections will resume on a sliding schedule: Tuesday routes will be collected Wednesday, Wednesday routes on Thursday, Thursday on Friday, and Friday routes on Saturday, Aug. 8. The Landfill and Resource Recovery Center and the West Neck Recycling Center will be closed Tuesday.

Parking Garages Open for Free

Emergency off-street parking will be available in Oceanfront and Town Center garages from 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3 through 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Do not park in the 24-hour reserved spaces. Also be advised that if the garages lose power, the lighting and elevators will be inoperable.

Virginia Beach citizens with proof of residence can park for free only at the municipal garages at 9th and 31st streets in the resort area. Exit time will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. or charges will begin.

Residents seeking higher ground for their vehicles may also park at 3 Town Center garages:

Maroon Garage (Dick’s Sporting Goods) – 4621 Columbus Street

Red Garage (Westin Hotel) – 4535 Commerce Street

Green Garage (Armada-Hoffler Tower) – 222 Central Park Ave

Light rain beginning to fall ahead of the storm at the #VirginiaBeach oceanfront. People were out on the beach until about 20 minutes ago.#Isaias ⁦@WAVY_News⁩ pic.twitter.com/P25FvVANod — Chris Horne (@ChrisHorneWAVY) August 3, 2020

