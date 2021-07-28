Virginia Beach invites residents to public meetings on civilian oversight on police conduct

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach’s Citizen Review Task Force is seeking community members’ comments regarding the issue of civilian oversight of law enforcement activities in upcoming public meetings.

The newly-established task force has been charged with researching and reviewing the impacts of extending investigative powers to a civilian body that has police oversight, including reviewing charges of police misconduct.

Virginia Beach residents will have the opportunity to voice their opinions at two public meetings set for Monday, Aug. 9 and Monday, Aug. 16. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in building 19 located at the Municipal Center, 2416 Courthouse Dr.

Community leaders will receive five minutes to speak. All other citizens will receive three minutes.

To register to speak, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 757-385-4303. Written comments may also be submitted to City Clerk Amanda Barnes at ABarnes@VBgov.com.

City Council appointed the 11-member Citizen Review Panel Task Force to research and present recommendations on the following items:

Differences between investigatory power and subpoena power; whether investigatory power can be utilized w/o subpoena power

Purpose and designation of a budget for the Citizens Review Panel (CRP)

Impact of CRP on Police Department

Identify best CRP model for adoption

Other pertinent topics regarding development of CRP