Virginia Beach invites residents to public meeting about Flood Protection Program bond referendum ahead of Election Day

Good weather for the ducks and geese. Flooding at the boat ramp at the Virginia Aquarium in Virginia Beach on Sunday, August 16, 2020 (Photo courtesy: Jeanette Peters)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach residents are invited to attend a public meeting to learn more about the Flood Protection Program bond referendum.

The public meeting is set for Friday, Oct. 29. The referendum will be on this year’s General Election ballot asking residents to vote on authorizing $567.5 million dollars in debt to fund the design and construction of 21 projects included in Phase 1 of the citywide Flood Protection Program.

The referendum funding will allow Virginia Beach to accelerate flood protection projects currently underway and expand to include several new projects.



The proposed Phase 1 projects will be built over 10 years funded by a proposed increase in the real estate tax of 4.3 cents per $100 of a property’s assessed value.

