Virginia Beach invites local students for history-themed scavenger hunt

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — ​There’s a scavenger hunt aiming to help local students learn more about Virginia Beach’s military history.

The Student Leaders Committee of the Virginia Beach Historic Preservation Commission is inviting local students in grades K-12 to participate in the Virginia Beach Military History Scavenger Hunt.

The event will be held from May 21 through May 24. The scavenger hunt is part of the City’s Historic Preservation Month and will focus on sites like monuments and historical markers.

Students can register to participate here.

“Participants will receive their first clue by email on May 20,” said Hannah Levi, Student Leaders Committee member from Cox High School. “We wanted to create a way to combine learning with an activity, and a scavenger hunt seemed like the perfect solution,” offered Finnley Brakke, Student Leaders Committee member from Tallwood High School.

A QR code will be placed at each location that provides the next clue. Participants who are among the first to reach each location—and ultimately complete the hunt—will be awarded prizes donated by local businesses and attractions.