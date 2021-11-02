Virginia Beach Housing Resource Center to operate at modified hours until Nov. 8

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Housing Resource Center in Virginia Beach will have modified hours until Nov. 8.

City officials say the move is to help protect the health and safety of staff, clients and the community following positive COVID-19 activity within the HRC.

These modified hours and activities include:

The HRC will be closed to visitors.

Triage and screening for homeless services will be closed to walk-ins. Staff will conduct assessments and referrals by phone.

Day Services and the Health Center will be closed.

Human Services at the HRC (3 rd floor) is operating under normal operations (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Appointments are encouraged.

The Homeless Outreach team is continuing to engage with unsheltered individuals throughout the city and connecting them to resources in the community.

Local residents experiencing homelessness or in imminent danger of losing their housing should are advised to call the Regional Housing Crisis Hotline, (757) 227-5932, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.