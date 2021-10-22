Virginia Beach Housing Choice Program waiting list to reopen

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Housing and Neighborhood Preservation will reopen the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list on Nov. 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rental housing staff will be on-site to assist individuals with completing the online application from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the following locations:

Bayside & Special Services Library, 936 Independence Blvd.

936 Independence Blvd. Kempsville Area Library , 832 Kempsville Road

, 832 Kempsville Road Princess Anne Area Library , 1444 Nimmo Parkway

, 1444 Nimmo Parkway Joseph V. Grimstead, Sr. Seatack Community Recreation Center, 141 S. Birdneck Road

141 S. Birdneck Road Williams Farm Recreation Center, 5252 Learning Circle

Households that need computer access or internet service can visit any Virginia Beach Public Library. Visit www.vbgov.com/library for locations and hours. Picture ID is required.

Due to limited funding and the number of vouchers currently in use, immediate assistance is not guaranteed. Applicants will be selected from the waiting list in order of position when vouchers become available. Selection from the waiting list is determined by local preferences and random lottery.

For more information, visit www.vbgov.com/HCVwaitinglist or contact the department at 757-385-5750 or RentalHsgDivision@vbgov.com.